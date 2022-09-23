REBusinessOnline

Lendlease, Ivanhoe Cambridge Break Ground on $500M Life Sciences Project in Boston

FORUM-Boston-Landing

FORUM will be located at 60 Guest St. within Boston Landing. Completion is slated for 2024.

BOSTON — A partnership between Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has broken ground on a $500 million life sciences project within Boston Landing, a mixed-use destination in the Allston/Brighton area. The nine-story, 350,000-square-foot building at 60 Guest St. will be branded FORUM and will feature traditional office space in addition to lab and research/development space. SGA Architects is designing the project, and Consigli Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for 2024. The partnership first acquired the land for the project from NB Development Group, the master developer of Boston Landing, in March 2021.

