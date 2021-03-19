Lendlease, Ivanhoe Cambridge to Develop 320,000 SF Life Sciences Building at Boston Landing

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — A partnership between Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has acquired land at 60 Guest St. within Boston Landing, a mixed-use destination in the Allston/Brighton area, for the development of a 320,000-square-foot life sciences building. The parcel sold for $67 million. The project will be situated on 1.1 acres, rise nine stories and offer traditional office space in addition to lab and research/development space. SGA Architects is designing the building, construction of which is targeted to begin in June 2022. Coleman Benedict and Kerry Hawkins of JLL represented the seller of the land, NB Development Group, and procured the partnership as the buyer.