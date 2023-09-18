Lendlease, Ivanhoé Cambridge Top Out $545M Life Sciences Project in Boston

BOSTON — A partnership between Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge has topped out a $545 million life sciences project within Boston Landing, a mixed-use destination in the Allston/Brighton area. The nine-story, 350,000-square-foot building at 60 Guest St. is known as FORUM and will feature traditional office space in addition to lab and research/development space. SGA Architects designed the project, and Consigli Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Construction began last fall and is slated for completion sometime next year. JLL is the leasing agent. The partnership first acquired the land for the project from NB Development Group, the master developer of Boston Landing, in March 2021.