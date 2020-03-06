Lendlease, John Buck Co. Begin Pre-Leasing Two-Tower Apartment Development in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Porte offers apartment units and two-story townhomes for rent.

CHICAGO — Lendlease Development, along with co-developer The John Buck Co. and partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., have begun pre-leasing at Porte, a two-tower apartment development in Chicago’s West Loop. Designed by G|R|E|C Architects, the community is scheduled to welcome its first residents in late spring. Porte offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 546 to 1,591 square feet. Monthly rents start at $2,170. Two-bedroom townhomes measure 1,469 to 2,036 square feet with monthly rents starting at $7,240. Each tower will have its own ground-floor lobby and amenity suite, including a fitness center, entertainment lounge, game room, communal kitchen, coworking space and dog run. The towers will be connected by a two-story podium topped with a pool deck. The word “porte” means door in French. “Porte is designed to serve as a door to all the West Loop has to offer,” says John Buck.