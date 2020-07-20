Lendlease, L+M Development Secure Equity Partner for 42-Story Mixed-Use Project in Manhattan

Completion of the new mixed-use building at 100 Claremont Ave. in Manhattan is slated for spring 2023.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Australian multinational developer Lendlease and New York-based L+M Development Partners has secured Daiwa House Texas Inc. as a new equity partner for the development team’s 42-story mixed-use tower in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights area. Daiwa House Texas is a U.S. subsidiary of Daiwa House Industry Co., Japan’s largest homebuilder that is pursuing an initiative to expand across the United States. The project, which will be located at 100 Claremont Ave., will feature 165 residential condominiums, 54,000 square feet of academic space for the Union Theological Seminary and 49,000 square feet of faculty housing. Completion is slated for spring 2023.