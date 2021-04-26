Lendlease, Magellan Begin Pre-Leasing at Cascade Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Cascade rises 37 stories with 503 units. It connects to the publicly accessible Cascade Park.

CHICAGO — Lendlease and Magellan Development Group have begun pre-leasing at Cascade, a 37-story, 503-unit luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood. First move-ins are expected this summer, coinciding with the opening of the adjacent Cascade Park, a publicly accessible green space that will connect the property to the lakefront and Chicago Riverwalk.

Floor plans will range from 509 to 1,332 square feet. Monthly rents for studios will start at $1,650, $2,050 for one-bedrooms, $3,300 for two-bedrooms and $5,750 for three-bedrooms. Cascade will offer more than 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space across three levels. The building’s 32nd floor features a terrace overlooking Navy Pier and Lake Michigan. The design team includes bKL Architecture for the tower and Claude Cormier + Associés for the park.

Cascade residents who plan to transition into homeownership can take advantage of a program that enables them to sign a contract for a condo at Cirrus, the adjacent 47-story, 350-unit condominium tower. Half of the rent paid (up to 2.5 percent of the purchase price) can be recouped as a credit at closing.