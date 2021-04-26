REBusinessOnline

Lendlease, Magellan Begin Pre-Leasing at Cascade Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Cascade rises 37 stories with 503 units. It connects to the publicly accessible Cascade Park.

CHICAGO — Lendlease and Magellan Development Group have begun pre-leasing at Cascade, a 37-story, 503-unit luxury apartment tower in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood. First move-ins are expected this summer, coinciding with the opening of the adjacent Cascade Park, a publicly accessible green space that will connect the property to the lakefront and Chicago Riverwalk.

Floor plans will range from 509 to 1,332 square feet. Monthly rents for studios will start at $1,650, $2,050 for one-bedrooms, $3,300 for two-bedrooms and $5,750 for three-bedrooms. Cascade will offer more than 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space across three levels. The building’s 32nd floor features a terrace overlooking Navy Pier and Lake Michigan. The design team includes bKL Architecture for the tower and Claude Cormier + Associés for the park.

Cascade residents who plan to transition into homeownership can take advantage of a program that enables them to sign a contract for a condo at Cirrus, the adjacent 47-story, 350-unit condominium tower. Half of the rent paid (up to 2.5 percent of the purchase price) can be recouped as a credit at closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews