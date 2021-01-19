Lendlease, Magellan Top Off Pair of Residential Towers Along Lake Michigan in Chicago

This rendering shows Cascade, a 503-unit apartment tower.

CHICAGO — Lendlease and Magellan Development Group have topped off Cirrus and Cascade, a pair of residential towers along Lake Michigan in Chicago’s Lakeshore East. Cirrus is a 47-story, 350-unit condominium tower at 211 N. Harbor Drive, while Cascade is a 37-story, 503-unit apartment tower at 455 E. Waterside Drive.

Together, the two luxury properties represent one of the final phases of the Lakeshore East master plan. Cascade Park, a public green space connecting the two towers to the lakefront and Chicago Riverwalk, is slated to open ahead of schedule this summer. The buildings, designed by bKL Architecture, are two of three towers planned on the site.

Condo units at Cirrus are priced from mid-$400,000 to more than $4 million. Floor plans range from 650 to 3,000 square feet. There are 15 penthouse residences located on floors 42 through 47 as well as two townhome residences on the ground level. The first units are slated for completion this fall.

Apartment units at Cascade will range in size from studios up to three bedrooms. Pre-leasing is scheduled to begin this spring with the first move-ins expected in the summer. Residents of both towers will have shared access to amenities housed in a podium that connects the two buildings. Amenities will include an indoor lap pool, children’s playroom, fitness center, massage room, game room, music room and dog washing station.