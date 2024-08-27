Lendlease Nears Lease-up of The Reed at Southbank Apartment Tower in Chicago’s South Loop

CHICAGO — Lendlease is nearing the lease-up of The Reed at Southbank, a 41-story apartment tower located at 234 W. Polk St. in Chicago’s South Loop. The rental units are now 95 percent occupied. Located along the Chicago River immediately south of the Loop, The Reed is the second high-rise completed in the seven-acre Southbank master plan. The property includes 226 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans in addition to 214 condominiums on the upper floors.

The tower’s eighth-floor amenity suite includes a 15,000-square-foot outdoor deck with a resort-style pool and cabanas, sunning lawn, fire pits, kitchens and dining areas. Additional amenities include a wet lounge adjacent to the pool deck, indoor-outdoor fitness center, show kitchen, lounge room, virtual sports simulation room, salon, massage room and media room. The Reed is immediately adjacent to Southbank Park, a two-acre green space privately developed by Lendlease as a public amenity. Designed by Hoerr Schaudt, whose plan was implemented by Confluence, the park features a central lawn, natural stone amphitheater and meandering walkways that connect to a new riverwalk.

The Reed holds LEED Gold, Fitwel and Energy Star certifications. Green initiatives at the property include the use of a lower-carbon concrete mix during construction that substituted approximately 60 percent of the Portland cement with ash and slag; electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the building’s private parking garage; an EV car-sharing program; and a partnership with The Roof Crop, which maintains rooftop gardens and apiaries from which flowers, produce and honey are harvested and shared with residents and local businesses.