Lendlease Opens 41-Story Residential Tower in Chicago’s South Loop

CHICAGO — Lendlease has opened The Reed at Southbank, a 41-story residential tower located at 234 W. Polk St. in Chicago’s South Loop. The Reed includes both rental units and for-sale homes and is part of Lendlease’s seven-acre Southbank master plan. Of the property’s 440 residences, 224 are apartments and are located on floors nine through 22. Units range from 544 to 1,417 square feet and monthly rents start at $2,205.

Inspired by the literary history of Printers Row, the development’s name is a nod to both reed pens and the grasses that grow along waterways like the Chicago River. Perkins & Will designed the property.

The Reed is situated near Southbank Park, a two-acre green space developed and maintained by Lendlease as an amenity for both residents and neighbors in the surrounding community. The eighth floor features a 15,000-square-foot amenity deck with a pool, lawn, fire pits, outdoor kitchens and fitness area. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, lounge room, pool table, virtual sports room, massage room and salon.

Apartments at The Reed will be managed by Bozzuto, which will provide renters with services like plant care, pet care, newspaper delivery and in-home package delivery.

The Reed is the first building in Chicago to use a proprietary low-carbon concrete during construction, according to Lendlease, which is targeting LEED Gold, Fitwell and Energy Star certification for the property.

Condominiums at The Reed are priced from the low $400,000s and are slated for occupancy in July.