Lendlease Tops Out 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Developer Lendlease has topped out 1 Java Street, an 834-unit waterfront multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. Designed by architecture firm Marvel, the development comprises five interconnected buildings across a full city block. In addition, 1 Java Street will house 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 30 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. A syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America provided $360 million in construction financing for the project, which Lendlease is developing in partnership with Australian pension fund Aware Super and will include the construction of an 18,000-square-foot waterfrog park. Construction began in spring 2023. Completion is slated for 2026.