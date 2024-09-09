Monday, September 9, 2024
1-Java-St.-Brooklyn
Upon completion, the 834-unit apartment complex at 1 Java St. in Brooklyn will be the largest residential geothermal building in New York, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Lendlease Tops Out 834-Unit Waterfront Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Developer Lendlease has topped out 1 Java Street, an 834-unit waterfront multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood. Designed by architecture firm Marvel, the development comprises five interconnected buildings across a full city block. In addition, 1 Java Street will house 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 30 percent of the units will be reserved as affordable housing. A syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America provided $360 million in construction financing for the project, which Lendlease is developing in partnership with Australian pension fund Aware Super and will include the construction of an 18,000-square-foot waterfrog park. Construction began in spring 2023. Completion is slated for 2026.

