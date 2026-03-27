Friday, March 27, 2026
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The-Riverie-Brooklyn
Anchoring the development along the East River is Riverie Park, a new segment of the Greenpoint esplanade. Designed by James Corner Field Operations, the park restores a section of the shoreline with native plantings and connects directly to the India Street Pier.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Lendlease Welcomes First Residents 834-Unit Apartment Community in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY —Lendlease has welcomed the first residents to The Riverie, an 834-unit apartment community in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. Spanning an entire city block along the East River, The Riverie comprises two towers that rise 37 and 20 stories, as well as a mid-rise podium with frontages along India, West and Java streets. Residences range from studios to three bedrooms, including select penthouses and townhomes. Of the total unit count, 30 percent of residences are designated as affordable housing. The development also features 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, Class A amenities and new public green space. Marvel was the project architect. Rents start at roughly $3,800 per month for a studio apartment. The Riverie was capitalized in late 2022. Construction began in spring 2023 and topped out in fall 2024, at which point the project was known as 1 Java Street.

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