REBusinessOnline

Lennar Corp. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Bowen River Oaks High-Rise Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — A subsidiary of Miami-based investment and development firm Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has begun leasing Bowen River Oaks, a 25-story, 403-unit apartment community in Houston. Units feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 10 penthouse homes, and range in size from 561 to 2,259 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and oversized windows. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, kitchen and space for outdoor yoga, as well as a fitness center, business center and conference rooms, dog park and package locker system. The opening is scheduled to occur this fall.

