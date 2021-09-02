Leon Capital Acquires 81,718 SF Industrial Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS ­— Dallas-based investment firm Leon Capital has acquired an 81,718-square-foot industrial building located at 3601 Conway St. in Fort Worth. James Mantzuranis and Adam Jones with Stream Realty Partners represented Leon Capital in the transaction. Seth Koschak and Forrest Cook, also with Stream, represented the sellers, Wayne Corbell and Bonnie Corbell.