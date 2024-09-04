Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Leon Capital Breaks Ground on 236,000 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based development and investment firm Leon Capital has broken ground on Riverbend East Industrial Park, a 236,000-square-foot project in Fort Worth. Located at the intersection of I-820 and State Highway 121, the development will consist of two buildings that will be able to accommodate users with requirements between 26,000 and 148,000 square feet. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths and ESFR sprinkler systems. Completion is slated for next summer. CBRE is the leasing agent. Leon Capital is also planning a third, 56,000-square-foot building with two acres of outdoor storage space at the site.

