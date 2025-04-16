Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Soltra-Kierland-Scottsdale-AZ
Located in North Scottsdale, Ariz., Soltra Kierland features 202 apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Leon Capital Group Sells Soltra Kierland Apartment Property in Scottsdale, Arizona for $107.5M

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Leon Capital Group subsidiary Leon Multifamily has completed the disposition of Soltra Kierland, an apartment property in North Scottsdale, to a private investor for $107.5 million. Matt Pesch, Asher Gunter, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, which represents the highest price per unit for a multifamily sale in metro Phoenix since 2022.

Completed in 2024, Soltra Kierland offers 202 apartments with wood-style flooring, custom built-ins, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, walk-in rain showers, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen islands and quartz countertops. Select units offer quartz waterfall island countertops, black stainless steel appliances, gas stoves, an under-counter wine fridge, soaking tubs and floor-to-ceiling bifold patio doors.

Community amenities include a pool, spa, sunning decks, fire features, barbecue grills, a corn hole grotto and an entertainment deck, as well as a resident clubhouse with two-story floor-to-ceiling windows and a retro-style speakeasy with beer taps. The property also features a two-story fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment and a yoga terrace; a Soltra cafe Wi-Fi lounge; an off-leash dog park; a climate-controlled dog lounge and pet spa; and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

IPA Negotiates Sale of 371-Unit Skye Multifamily Community...

Trevey Commercial Negotiates Sale of 26,000 SF Retail...

Raceway Express Car Wash Buys 3,693 SF Foothill...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,528 SF...

The Apartment Source, Westward360 Unveil Strategic Merger in...

Merchants Capital Arranges $25.5M in Construction Financing for...

Venture One Acquires 37,287 SF Industrial Building in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Averly...

BWE Secures $22.3M Construction Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...