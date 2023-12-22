Leon Capital Group to Develop 261,000 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Leon Capital Group will develop a 261,000-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. The site consists of six parcels totaling 15 acres that are located on the north and south sides of Trinity Boulevard on the city’s northeast side. The development will comprise a 123,750-square-foot building and a 137,250-square-foot building, both of which will feature 32-foot clear heights, 135-foot truck court depths and ESFR sprinkler systems. Nancy Halliday and Don Plunk of Emory Associates represented Leon Capital and the four different sellers in the acquisition of the land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024.