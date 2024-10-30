Wednesday, October 30, 2024
525-W-21st-St-Tempe-AZ
The building at 525 W. 21st St. in Tempe, Ariz., features 116,5156 square feet of industrial space.
Leon Industrial Acquires 175,723 SF Portfolio in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Leon Industrial, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, has purchased the Tempe Freestanding Industrial Portfolio, an infill industrial portfolio situated on more than 9 acres in Tempe. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 175,723 square feet, the portfolio includes a 116,516-square-foot building at 525 W. 21st St., a 33,400-square-foot building at 1917-196 W. 1st St. and a 25,807-square-foot building at 1401 S. Siesta Lane. At the time of sale, the buildings were each 100 percent leased to single tenants.

Phil Haenel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group represented the buyer and undisclosed seller in the transaction. Additionally, Mike Haenel and Andy Markham of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advisory services.

