Leon Industrial Begins Construction on 118,178 SF Project Near DFW Airport

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS —  Leon Industrial, a division of locally based development and investment firm Leon Capital Group, has begun construction on a 118,178-square-foot project near Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport. The facility will be known as 161 Airport Center and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system, up to 28 trailer parking spaces and additional outside storage space. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for late this summer.

