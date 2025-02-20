Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory Creek, Texas

HICKORY CREEK, TEXAS — Leon Multifamily, a division of Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, has completed Lakesound, a 360-unit apartment development in Hickory Creek, located north of the metroplex in Denton County. Lakesound offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, clubroom and lounge, walking trails, work pods and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The first units are now available for occupancy, and rents start at $1,400 per month for a studio apartment.