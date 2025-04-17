Leopardo, GMA Construction Break Ground on Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint venture between Leopardo Cos. and GMA Construction Group has broken ground on 79 W. Monroe, Chicago’s first office-to-multifamily conversion under the city’s LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative. Ware Malcomb is providing architecture and interior design services for the transformation of the 14-story property, which is known as the Rector Building and is located in The Loop. The project team includes developer R2 Cos. and building owner Lagfin.

Built in 1905, 79 W. Monroe is the oldest surviving commercial structure designed by Chicago architect Jarvis Hunt. The renovation project includes converting seven floors to create 117 multifamily units with 41 units designated as affordable housing. There will also be an upscale lobby and an indoor-outdoor amenity floor, including a tenant lounge, fitness center, outdoor areas, bike storage, a dog wash station and gaming room.

Preservation and building landmark efforts will focus on retaining and repairing the building’s exterior masonry, including brick, stone and terra-cotta elements. To enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs for future tenants, the existing single-pane windows will be replaced with double-pane insulated glass, matching the existing profile as required by the local Historic Review Board.