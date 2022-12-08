Lerma Signs 27,959 SF Office Lease Expansion at The Luminary in Dallas

DALLAS — Creative marketing agency Lerma has signed a 27,959-square-foot office lease expansion at The Luminary in Dallas. The tenant is doubling its space with an additional floor at the 169,000-square-foot building, which is located in the West End area. Dan Harris and Nate Hruby of Stream Realty Partners represented Lerma in the lease negotiations. Harwood International recently purchased the building, which offers a rooftop terrace, bike racks and daily food service.