Lerner Co. to Develop NorthStar Crossing Project in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Nebraska, Retail

NorthStar Crossing will be situated immediately in front of North Star High School.

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Lerner Co. will develop NorthStar Crossing, a retail and commercial project at the corner of 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard in Lincoln. Situated immediately in front of North Star High School, the 50-acre project will ultimately include up to 500,000 square feet of commercial space. The site has sat vacant for 30 years. The Lincoln Planning Department approved the use permit for the project in January. Construction is expected to commence later this month, with the first tenants slated to open in early 2022. Lerner was also the developer behind Lincoln Crossing, a shopping center located one block away from the new project site.