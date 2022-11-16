Lerner Enterprises Purchases Parc at Gatlin Commons Apartments in Port St. Lucie, Florida for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2020, Parc at Gatlin Commons features 200 apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, pet play area and a basketball court.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Lerner Enterprises, a Rockville, Md.-based multifamily developer and manager owned by Washington Nationals’ principal owner Mark Lerner, has purchased Parc at Gatlin Commons, a 200-unit apartment community in Port St. Lucie. Miami-based JSB Capital sold the property to Lerner for $65 million. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Built in 2020, Parc at Gatlin Commons features a pool, fitness center, pet play area and a basketball court. The community is located on a 14.4-acre site at 1900 Aledo Lane in Port St. Lucie’s Newport Isles neighborhood. Rental rates range from $1,800 to $2,970, according to Rosewood Realty.