REBusinessOnline

Lerner Enterprises Purchases Parc at Gatlin Commons Apartments in Port St. Lucie, Florida for $65M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2020, Parc at Gatlin Commons features 200 apartments, as well as a pool, fitness center, pet play area and a basketball court.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Lerner Enterprises, a Rockville, Md.-based multifamily developer and manager owned by Washington Nationals’ principal owner Mark Lerner, has purchased Parc at Gatlin Commons, a 200-unit apartment community in Port St. Lucie. Miami-based JSB Capital sold the property to Lerner for $65 million. Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood Realty represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Built in 2020, Parc at Gatlin Commons features a pool, fitness center, pet play area and a basketball court. The community is located on a 14.4-acre site at 1900 Aledo Lane in Port St. Lucie’s Newport Isles neighborhood. Rental rates range from $1,800 to $2,970, according to Rosewood Realty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  