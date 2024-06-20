Lessen to Relocate Chicago Office to 77,000 SF Space in Central Loop

CHICAGO — Lessen, a company for outsourcing real estate property services, has signed a lease to relocate its Chicago office to a 77,000-square-foot space at 203 North LaSalle Street in the city’s Central Loop tech district. Last year, Lessen acquired SMS Assist, a facilities maintenance technology company headquartered in Chicago, marking Lessen’s corporate entry into the market. The company’s Chicago office is currently located at 130 E. Randolph St. Lessen expects to move into its new office in the first quarter of 2025. The new office is located adjacent to Google’s forthcoming Chicago office in the Thompson Center. Sumitomo Corp. owns 203 North LaSalle Street, which rises 17 stories.