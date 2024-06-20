Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Lessen to Relocate Chicago Office to 77,000 SF Space in Central Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Lessen, a company for outsourcing real estate property services, has signed a lease to relocate its Chicago office to a 77,000-square-foot space at 203 North LaSalle Street in the city’s Central Loop tech district. Last year, Lessen acquired SMS Assist, a facilities maintenance technology company headquartered in Chicago, marking Lessen’s corporate entry into the market. The company’s Chicago office is currently located at 130 E. Randolph St. Lessen expects to move into its new office in the first quarter of 2025. The new office is located adjacent to Google’s forthcoming Chicago office in the Thompson Center. Sumitomo Corp. owns 203 North LaSalle Street, which rises 17 stories.

You may also like

Summit Design + Build Completes Two Burdeen’s Jewelry...

JLL Arranges Sale of 96-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

LK Esthetics Leases 1,400 SF at Beck Village...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF...

NAI Horizon Negotiates Sale of 22,591 SF Chandler...

Windy City’s Industrial Sector May Face Market Headwinds...

Netflix to Open Entertainment Venue at Galleria Shopping...

Five Retailers, Restaurants Debut Venues at Post Oak...

The Mind Spot Signs 3,148 SF Office Lease...