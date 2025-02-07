Lesser Evil Signs 303,100 SF Industrial Lease in Brewster, New York

BREWSTER, N.Y. — Lesser Evil, a Connecticut-based provider of healthy snacks, has signed a 303,100-square-foot industrial lease in Brewster, about 60 miles northeast of New York City. The space is located within Lincoln Logistics 84×684 Crossings, a 921,000-square-foot development that features a clear height of 40 feet, 56 dock doors and parking for 252 cars and 19 trailers. Adam Petrillo, Art Ross, Bradley Soules and Jack Chatwin of Newmark represented the landlord, Lincoln Equities Group, in the lease negotiations.