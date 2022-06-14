Lev Arranges $11.7M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Lev, a commercial financing platform based in New York City, has arranged an $11.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed, 292-unit multifamily property in Houston. Justin Piasecki, Richard Sutton and Max Lipner of Lev originated the three-year, floating-rate, interest-only loan. The borrower, Los Angeles-based Claridge Properties, originally acquired the asset in December 2020 and subsequently implemented a range of capital improvements.