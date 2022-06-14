REBusinessOnline

Lev Arranges $11.7M Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Lev, a commercial financing platform based in New York City, has arranged an $11.7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed, 292-unit multifamily property in Houston. Justin Piasecki, Richard Sutton and Max Lipner of Lev originated the three-year, floating-rate, interest-only loan. The borrower, Los Angeles-based Claridge Properties, originally acquired the asset in December 2020 and subsequently implemented a range of capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  