REBusinessOnline

Levcor Acquires Two Shopping Centers Totaling 184,000 SF in College Station

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Houston-based retail investment and management firm Levcor has acquired two shopping centers totaling 184,000 square feet in College Station. University Park is a grocery-anchored center that comprises 97,000 square feet on a 9.2-acre site that is within one mile of Texas A&M University’s campus. Texas Avenue Crossing, located about 2.5 miles from campus, totals 87,000 square feet and is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, with Total Wine & More and Boot Barn set to join the roster this summer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  