Levcor Acquires Two Shopping Centers Totaling 184,000 SF in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Houston-based retail investment and management firm Levcor has acquired two shopping centers totaling 184,000 square feet in College Station. University Park is a grocery-anchored center that comprises 97,000 square feet on a 9.2-acre site that is within one mile of Texas A&M University’s campus. Texas Avenue Crossing, located about 2.5 miles from campus, totals 87,000 square feet and is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, with Total Wine & More and Boot Barn set to join the roster this summer.