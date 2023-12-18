Monday, December 18, 2023
Levcor Adds Five Tenants to MarqE Entertainment Center in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Levcor has added five new tenants at MarqE Entertainment Center in West Houston. Experiential concepts Sloomoo Institute and Immersive Gamebox now occupy 23,000 square feet and 3,404 square feet, respectively. Glownar Aesthetics has signed a 1,200-square-foot lease, while restaurants Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse and Seaside Poke have committed to 4,504 and 1,600-square-foot spaces, respectively. Regal Cinemas also recently completed renovations to its 23-screen cinema at the center.

