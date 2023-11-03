Levcor Completes Renovations at Post Oak Plaza in Houston, Adds Three New Retailers

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Levcor has completed renovations at Post Oak Plaza, a retail power center in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. Capital improvements included updates to building and store facades, new lighting, upgraded landscaping and widened pathways. Additionally, three new tenants have signed leases at the center: scratch kitchen Local Foods (3,016 square feet), mattress retailer Saatva (4,000 square feet) and furniture provider Arhaus (22,201 square feet). Renovations were first announced in mid-2021.