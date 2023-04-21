LEVCOR Signs Four Tenants to Retail Leases at Post Oak Plaza in Houston

HOUSTON —Locally based developer LEVCOR has signed four new tenants to leases at Post Oak Plaza, a shopping center in Houston. Restaurants Rakkan Ramen and Tacodeli will occupy 1,856 and 2,833 square feet, respectively. Additionally, Kohler will open a 4,038-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom, and Bassett Furniture has committed to 9,597 square feet. Previously announced tenants that are also scheduled to open this year include Nando’s Peri Peri, Balboa Surf Club and Bosch/Thermador/Gaggenau.