Friday, April 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

LEVCOR Signs Four Tenants to Retail Leases at Post Oak Plaza in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON —Locally based developer LEVCOR has signed four new tenants to leases at Post Oak Plaza, a shopping center in Houston. Restaurants Rakkan Ramen and Tacodeli will occupy 1,856 and 2,833 square feet, respectively. Additionally, Kohler will open a 4,038-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom, and Bassett Furniture has committed to 9,597 square feet. Previously announced tenants that are also scheduled to open this year include Nando’s Peri Peri, Balboa Surf Club and Bosch/Thermador/Gaggenau.

You may also like

Premier Workspaces Opens 14,500 SF Shared Office Property...

P3 Post Leases 11,359 SF Office Space in...

CBRE Arranges 41,500 SF Lease of Warehouse Property...

JLL Brokers Sale of 270-Unit Caliza Apartments in...

Embrey to Develop 214-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 101,362 SF Industrial Property...

Bradford Negotiates 10,130 SF Industrial Lease in Grand...

New Tenants Bring Blaine35 Industrial Park in Minnesota...

Eastern Union Arranges $10.9M in Acquisition Financing for...