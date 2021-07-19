REBusinessOnline

Levcor to Redevelop 503,000 SF Post Oak Plaza in Uptown Houston

Levcor's redevelopment of Post Oak Plaza in Houston will unfold in phases throughout 2022.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Levcor will redevelop Post Oak Plaza, an 503,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. Architecture firm BRR is leading the design of the project, which will be carried out in phases throughout 2022. The development team will upgrade storefronts to allow more natural light, introduce communal outdoor gathering spaces, widen pathways that connect buildings and install new landscaping features. Businesses will remain open throughout the redevelopment project. Current tenants at Post Oak Plaza include Bill Walker Clothier, Eye Elegance, FedEx, Home Source, Madison Lily, Pinto Ranch, Post Oak Nail Lounge, Sensia, Toys to Love and UPS. SHOP Cos. has been tapped to lease the property following completion of the project.

