Levcor Welcomes Five New Tenants to Shopping Center in Del Rio, Texas

The newest retailers and restaurants at Plaza del Sol in Del Rio, Texas, will join a tenant roster that includes Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Hibbett Sports, Bath & Body Works, Applebees, Wendy's and Chick-fil-A.

DEL RIO, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Levcor has welcomed a quintet of new tenants to Plaza Del Sol, a shopping and dining destination in Del Rio, located west of San Antonio near the Texas-Mexico border. Retailers Ulta Beauty and Burlington have respectively committed to 5,789 and 36,258-square-foot spaces, and the former’s store is now officially open. Food-and-beverage users that have joined the tenant roster include McAlister’s Deli (2,882 square feet), Papa John’s (1,432 square feet) and Arby’s (2,252 square feet).