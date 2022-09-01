Levcor Welcomes Five New Tenants to Shopping Center in Del Rio, Texas
DEL RIO, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Levcor has welcomed a quintet of new tenants to Plaza Del Sol, a shopping and dining destination in Del Rio, located west of San Antonio near the Texas-Mexico border. Retailers Ulta Beauty and Burlington have respectively committed to 5,789 and 36,258-square-foot spaces, and the former’s store is now officially open. Food-and-beverage users that have joined the tenant roster include McAlister’s Deli (2,882 square feet), Papa John’s (1,432 square feet) and Arby’s (2,252 square feet).
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.