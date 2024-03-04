Monday, March 4, 2024
Level Asset Capital Buys Tower Office Plaza in Temecula, California for $13.8M

by Amy Works

TEMECULA, CALIF. — Level Asset Capital has acquired Tower Office Plaza, an office property in Temecula, for $13.8 million. Located at 27555 Ynez Road, the four-story asset is situated within Tower Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail center.

The four-story, 71,775-square-foot office building includes a two-story parking structure and an oversized pond water feature. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent occupied with tenants ranging from medical providers to banking services.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Bryan Johnson of CBRE Investment Properties represented the seller, Providence Real Estate Group. Hugo Cosio of Level Asset Capital represented the buyer in the transaction.

