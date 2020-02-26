REBusinessOnline

Level Ex Expands, Relocates to 180 North LaSalle in Chicago

Owned by Ivanhoe Cambridge, 180 North LaSalle Street rises 38 stories.

CHICAGO — Medical video game company Level Ex has expanded its footprint and relocated to 180 North LaSalle Street, a 38-story, 760,000-square-foot office tower in the Chicago Loop. Level Ex’s new headquarters is more than 20,000 square feet, double the size of its previous office in River North. The sublease commenced in early 2020. Jon Azulay and Adam Mitchell of Savills represented Level Ex in the lease negotiations. Level Ex creates mobile, augmented reality and virtual reality games for physicians. The company uses video game technology and cognitive neuroscience to capture the challenges of practicing medicine. Owned by Ivanhoe Cambridge, 180 North LaSalle is located at the corner of LaSalle and Lake streets. James Stein and Jack Tunnicliff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sublandlord, Newell.

