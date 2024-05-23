Thursday, May 23, 2024
Levey Logistics Park in Pearland is slated for a second-quarter 2025 delivery.
Levey Group Breaks Ground on 660,000 SF Industrial Project in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based developer Levey Group has broken ground on a 660,000-square-foot industrial project located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Levey Logistics Park will be situated on a 38-acre site near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road. The development’s two buildings will be able to support rear-load tenants with requirements of 16,500 square feet or more, as well as single-tenant cross-dock users with requirements up to 500,000 square feet. Harvey Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is slated for a second-quarter 2025 completion. Levey Group has tapped Cushman & Wakefield as the leasing agent.

