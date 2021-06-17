REBusinessOnline

Levey Group Sells 65,000 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Levey Group has sold Northwest Place Industrial Park II, a 65,000-square-foot industrial building in northwest Houston. The sale included 6.5 acres of undeveloped land on the site. The buyer, Alco Designs, a California-based manufacturer of retail merchandise displays, will occupy the vacant portion of the facility. The other tenant, Tytan International, a nationwide supplier of industrial and agricultural products, currently occupies 28,500 square feet.

