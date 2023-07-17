Levin Johnston Arranges $14.5M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Burlingame, California

BURLINGAME, CALIF. — Levin Johnston has arranged the $14.5 million sale of an industrial portfolio in the Bay Area city of Burlingame.

The 1.6-acre site consists of eight separate industrial suites in two adjacent buildings. The transaction comprised two adjacent properties with 31,415 square feet of leasable space.

Both properties are zoned for warehouse use with flex office space. The properties include on-site external parking, 14-foot ceiling heights and multiple drive-in bays for warehouse access. They are located at 890 Mahler Road and 1550 Gilbreth Road. The Levin Johnston team of Adam Levin, Robert Johnston and Jessica Tomasetti represented both the buyer and seller of the properties.