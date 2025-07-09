Levin Johnston Arranges $18M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has directed the $18 million purchase of a portfolio of three contiguous garden-style multifamily buildings on Bellomy Street in Santa Clara. Located at 1962, 1972 and 1978 Bellomy St., the portfolio offers 59 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments spread across low-density, two-story buildings. Built in 1951, the buildings feature shared landscaped areas, an outdoor pool and surface parking. The Levin Johnston team procured a local investment group focused on value-add acquisitions as the buyer in the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.