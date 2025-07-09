Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bellomy-Apts-Portfolio-Santa-Clara-CA
Located at 1962, 1972 and 1978 Bellomy St. in Santa Clara, Calif., the three-building multifamily portfolio offers a total of 59 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Levin Johnston Arranges $18M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Santa Clara, California

by Amy Works

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has directed the $18 million purchase of a portfolio of three contiguous garden-style multifamily buildings on Bellomy Street in Santa Clara. Located at 1962, 1972 and 1978 Bellomy St., the portfolio offers 59 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments spread across low-density, two-story buildings. Built in 1951, the buildings feature shared landscaped areas, an outdoor pool and surface parking. The Levin Johnston team procured a local investment group focused on value-add acquisitions as the buyer in the transaction. The name of the seller was not released.

You may also like

Canopy Real Estate Partners Acquires Retail Center in...

Lee & Associates Brokers $3.4M Sale of Industrial...

Capstone Advisors Completes $1M Renovation of Mission Escondido...

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Copaken Brooks Sells 147,000 SF Office Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.3M Sale of St....

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.7M Sale of Apartment,...

Venture One Acquires 26,173 SF Industrial Building in...

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in...