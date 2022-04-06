Levin Johnston Arranges $31.5M Sale of The Lakes Apartments in Concord, California

The Lakes Apartments in Concord, Calif., features 102 apartments, a swimming pool and onsite laundry.

CONCORD, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Lakes Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1818, 1819 and 1850 Laguna St. in Concord. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to a private investor for $31.5 million.

Constructed in 1967 on 4.2 acres, The Lakes features 102 one- and two-bedroom floor plans, secure vehicle and pedestrian entrances, onsite laundry, a swimming pool and private balconies and patios.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Levin Johnston represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.