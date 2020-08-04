Levin Johnston Arranges $34.3M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Bay Area

The apartment community at 1234 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road in Sunnyvale, Calif., features 34 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SUNNYVALE, LOS GATOS AND SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sales of three apartment properties located in the Bay Area for a total consideration of $34.2 million.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sales. Details on the buyer and seller were not disclosed.

The transactions include:

The $15.3 million sale of 1234 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road in Sunnyvale. Originally constructed in 1963, the property features 34 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The $11.5 million sale of a 24-unit multifamily property located at 100 Oak Rim Way in Los Gatos. Constructed in 1961, the building features four one-bedroom/one-bath units and 20 two-bath/one-and-a-half bath units.

The $7.5 million sale of 2905 Old Almaden Road, a 25-unit property in San Jose. Built in 1961, the 20,196-square-foot building features 20 one-bedroom/one-bath units, four two-bedroom/two-bath apartments and a three-bedroom/two-bath unit.

The three communities each feature a community courtyard, picnic area, private carports, security cameras and an on-site laundry facility.