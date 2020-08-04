REBusinessOnline

Levin Johnston Arranges $34.3M Sale of Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

1234-Sunnyvale-Saratoga-Rd-Sunnyvale-CA

The apartment community at 1234 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road in Sunnyvale, Calif., features 34 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SUNNYVALE, LOS GATOS AND SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sales of three apartment properties located in the Bay Area for a total consideration of $34.2 million.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer for the sales. Details on the buyer and seller were not disclosed.

The transactions include:

  • The $15.3 million sale of 1234 Sunnyvale Saratoga Road in Sunnyvale. Originally constructed in 1963, the property features 34 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
  • The $11.5 million sale of a 24-unit multifamily property located at 100 Oak Rim Way in Los Gatos. Constructed in 1961, the building features four one-bedroom/one-bath units and 20 two-bath/one-and-a-half bath units.
  • The $7.5 million sale of 2905 Old Almaden Road, a 25-unit property in San Jose. Built in 1961, the 20,196-square-foot building features 20 one-bedroom/one-bath units, four two-bedroom/two-bath apartments and a three-bedroom/two-bath unit.

The three communities each feature a community courtyard, picnic area, private carports, security cameras and an on-site laundry facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  