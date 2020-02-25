Levin Johnston Brokers $12.9M Sale of Apartment Community in San Mateo, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located at 600 Mariners Island in San Mateo, Calif., the multifamily community features 24 apartments, a swimming pool, playground, boat launch and fitness center.

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of 600 Mariners Island, a multifamily property located in San Mateo. A private owner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $12.9 million.

Originally constructed in 1976, 600 Mariners Island features 24 apartments in a mix of six two-bedroom/one-bath layouts and 18 one-bedroom/one-bath units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, children’s swimming pool, clubhouse, boat launch, private storage, modern fitness center, dog park and playground.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston handled the transaction.