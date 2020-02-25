REBusinessOnline

Levin Johnston Brokers $12.9M Sale of Apartment Community in San Mateo, California

600-Mariners-Island-San-Mateo-CA

Located at 600 Mariners Island in San Mateo, Calif., the multifamily community features 24 apartments, a swimming pool, playground, boat launch and fitness center.

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of 600 Mariners Island, a multifamily property located in San Mateo. A private owner sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $12.9 million.

Originally constructed in 1976, 600 Mariners Island features 24 apartments in a mix of six two-bedroom/one-bath layouts and 18 one-bedroom/one-bath units. Community amenities include a swimming pool, children’s swimming pool, clubhouse, boat launch, private storage, modern fitness center, dog park and playground.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston handled the transaction.

