Levin Johnston Brokers $5.5M Sale of Bloomfield Apartments in Concord, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Bloomfield Apartments in Concord, California, features 15 residential units.

CONCORD, CALIF. — The Levin Johnston Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Bloomfield Apartments in Concord. The property traded for $5.5 million.

Located at 1655 Bloomfield Lane, the property features 15 apartments and is located less than one mile from the Concord BART station.

Adam Levin and Robert Johnston handled the transaction.