Levin Johnston Brokers $5.5M Sale of Bloomfield Apartments in Concord, California
CONCORD, CALIF. — The Levin Johnston Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Bloomfield Apartments in Concord. The property traded for $5.5 million.
Located at 1655 Bloomfield Lane, the property features 15 apartments and is located less than one mile from the Concord BART station.
Adam Levin and Robert Johnston handled the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.