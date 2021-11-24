REBusinessOnline

Levin Johnston Brokers Sale of 324-Unit Constellation Ranch Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Constellation-Ranch-Apartments-Fort-Worth

Constellation Ranch Apartments is located on a 26.3-acre site on the west side of Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Levin Johnston, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Constellation Ranch Apartments, a 324-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth that was built in 2005. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and feature washers and dryers, built-in computer niches and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, movie theater, dog park and Amazon package lockers. Adam Levin, Robert Johnston and Eymon Binesh of Levin Johnston represented the seller and the buyer, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  