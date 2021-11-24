Levin Johnston Brokers Sale of 324-Unit Constellation Ranch Apartments in Fort Worth

Constellation Ranch Apartments is located on a 26.3-acre site on the west side of Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Levin Johnston, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Constellation Ranch Apartments, a 324-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth that was built in 2005. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and feature washers and dryers, built-in computer niches and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, movie theater, dog park and Amazon package lockers. Adam Levin, Robert Johnston and Eymon Binesh of Levin Johnston represented the seller and the buyer, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.