38491-Fremont-Blvd-Fremont-CA
Located at 38491 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont, Calif., Extra Space Storage offers 568 self-storage units.
Levin Johnston Brokers Sale of 568-Unit Extra Space Storage Facility in Fremont, California

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — The Levin Johnston team of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an Extra Space Storage property totaling 49,922 square feet in Fremont. A private real estate investor sold the self-storage facility to an institutional self-storage developer, operator and manager for $18.8 million. Located at 38491 Fremont Blvd., Extra Space Storage offers 568 units, most with drive-up access, controlled access gated entry and 24-hour closed circuit surveillance. The Levin Johnston team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

