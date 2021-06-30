Levin Johnston Brokers Three Bay Area Acquisitions Totaling $68.2M
SUNNYVALE AND ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the purchases of three properties in the Bay Area on behalf of a local private investor. The acquisitions totaled a combined $68.2 million.
The transactions are:
- The $18 million acquisition of a 65,805-square-foot self-storage facility located at 220 W. Ahwanee Ave. in Sunnyvale. The Storage Spot operates the 508-unit property.
- The $36 million purchase of Iris Park Apartments & Iris Garden Apartments, a 100-unit asset located at 611-641 Iris Ave. in Sunnyvale.
- The $14.2 million acquisition of Islander Apartments, a 38-unit, 31,374-square-foot apartment community at 1701 Shore Line Drive in Alameda.
Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap handled the transactions. The names of the sellers were not released.
