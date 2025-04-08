Tuesday, April 8, 2025
2200-Garden-Rd-Monterey-CA
BluePearl and the federal government are tenants at the 19,102-square-foot building at 2200 Garden Road in Monterey, Calif.
Levin Johnston Negotiates Sale of 19,102 SF Retail Building in Monterey, California

by Amy Works

MONTEREY, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a two-tenant medical and retail building in Monterey. A private investor purchased the asset from an undisclosed seller as part of a 1031 exchange transaction.

Located at 2200 Garden Road, the two-tenant property offers 19,102 square feet of medical and retail space. The asset is fully occupied by BluePearl on a 13-year net lease, and the federal government, which has occupied the building since 2015. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2015 and 2022, the property features two grade-level doors and one dock platform, as well as ample onsite parking.

Robert Johnston and Adam Levin of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap, along with Mitchell Zurich of Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer in the transaction.

