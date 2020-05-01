Levin Johnston Negotiates Sale of 30-Unit Multifamily Complex in Fremont, California

Located in Fremont, Calif., 4001 Nicolet features 30 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 4001 Nicolet, a fully upgraded multifamily community in Fremont. The property traded for $12.2 million.

Adam Levin, Robert Johnston and Eymon Binesh of Levin Johnston represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Originally constructed in 1972, the property features 30 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units were recently upgraded with fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new carpets and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include private balconies, private storage and an on-site laundry facility.