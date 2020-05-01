REBusinessOnline

Levin Johnston Negotiates Sale of 30-Unit Multifamily Complex in Fremont, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

4001-Nicolet-Fremont-CA

Located in Fremont, Calif., 4001 Nicolet features 30 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 4001 Nicolet, a fully upgraded multifamily community in Fremont. The property traded for $12.2 million.

Adam Levin, Robert Johnston and Eymon Binesh of Levin Johnston represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Originally constructed in 1972, the property features 30 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units were recently upgraded with fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchens, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new carpets and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include private balconies, private storage and an on-site laundry facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business