Levin Management Negotiates Four Lease Renewals for Dollar Tree in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Levin Management Corp. has negotiated four lease renewals for Virginia-based discount retailer Dollar Tree in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The New Jersey locations include a 14,500-square-foot space at Brunswick Shopping Center, a 10,300-square-foot shop in Watchung and a 9,400-square-foot store in Franklin Township. The Pennsylvania location is situated in Middletown and spans 9,000 square feet.

