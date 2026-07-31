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4220-E-McDowell-Rd-Mesa-AZ.jpg
The property at 4220 E. McDowell Road in Mesa, Ariz., features 20,544 square feet of industrial flex space, including 15,494 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

LevRose Commercial Arranges $5.2M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — LevRose Commercial Real Estate has arranged the $5.2 million sale of an industrial flex property located at 4220 E. McDowell Road in Mesa.

The 2.3-acre site houses a 20,544-square-foot industrial flex building that was built in 2006. The building features 15,494 square feet of office space, professional reception area, large bullpen work area, 14-foot by 14-foot grade-level door, fully secured yard and 18 covered parking spaces.

Mark Cassell, Landon McKernan, Cameron Miller and Joe Jones of LevRose Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the deal, while Gary Cornish of Newmark represented the undisclosed buyer.

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