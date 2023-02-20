Lewis Apartment Communities Breaks Ground on 306-Unit Homecoming at Kiley Ranch in Sparks, Nevada

Located in Sparks, Nev., Homecoming at Kiley Ranch will feature 306 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes.

SPARKS, NEVADA — Lewis Apartment Communities, part of the Lewis Group of Cos., has broken ground on Homecoming at Kiley Ranch, an apartment community situated in the master-planned Kiley Ranch community in Sparks. The first building in the development is slated for completion in June 2023.

Located at 1234 Sabata Way, Homecoming at Kiley Ranch will feature 306 apartments in a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom plans starting at 752 square feet.

The three-story townhomes will range in size from 1,225 square feet to 1,518 square feet in a mix of two bedrooms and 2.5 baths, three bedrooms with three baths and four bedrooms with three baths. All townhomes offer attached direct access to two- or three-car garages.

The apartments feature quartz countertops, a private balcony or patio, full-size washers/dryers, abundant storage, pantries, walk-in closets and designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Additionally, electric vehicle chargers can be integrated into private garage spaces.

The community will feature a 5,100-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, parcel lockers, a pool complex, barbecues, firepits, tot lot, indoor dog spa and dog park.

The Lewis Apartment Communities portfolio in northern Nevada also includes Latitude 39, Esprit Townhome Apartments, Harvest at Damonte Ranch and Indigo Apartment Homes.